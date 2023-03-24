Body Found Along East Kingsfield Identified As 69-Year Old Missing Cantonment Woman

March 24, 2023

A body found three weeks ago in Cantonment has been identified as a missing 69-year old woman.

Workers in the area located the decomposed body along East Kingsfield Road, just west of Riddle Road the morning of March 3.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the woman as Mary Louis Fountain. She was last seen on February 6 in the area of Winners Circle off East Kingsfield Road. Deputies said at the time that she may have been in need of medical attention.

