Beulah Middle Ag Students Explain Growing Program To School Board

Students from the Beulah Middle School Agriscience Technology Academy shared the latest their growing program with the Escambia County School Board during a Monday workshop.

Under the leadership of their instructure, Leanne Jenkins, students Mikayla Salvadora, Jayden Williams and Harrison Vernier addressed the board.

“Without agriculture, these things would not be possible,” student Salvadora said after asking board members if they had consumed meat or vegetables Monday, or if they were wearing clothes. “Everything we have, everything we consume, starts on a farm.”

Williams, who is the first Beulah Middle student to pass the program’s industry certification test this year, explained that the program looks to share important values with students. For instance, produce grown in the program becomes a bit of a life lesson after it is harvested.

“Giving away our produce, we promote compassing and healthier eating options. But when not giving away that food, we give it to our students who have grown it and let them cook it so they get to taste what they have grown,” Williams said.

“Technology within agriculture changes every single day,” academy student Vernier told the board. “With our growing population, the need for improvement is crucial. We use technology in our classroom on a daily basis and constantly talk about the every-changing technology in the agriculture industry.”

“We are blessed to have such a dynamic program in classrooms at Beulah Middle,” Superintendent Tim Smith said.

All three students said they hope to continue their agricultural education after high school.

