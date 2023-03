All Three Lanes Are Now Open On One Side Of Pensacola Bay Bridge

All three lanes on the Pensacola Bay Bridge are now open from Gulf Breeze to Pensacola.

On the Pensacola to Gulf Breeze (eastbound) side, the two-lane configuration will remain in place as crews work on the tie-in areas in Gulf Breeze.

Pictured: Traffic flows from Gulf Breeze to Pensacola on a fully opened span of the Pensacola Bay Bridge on Thursday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.