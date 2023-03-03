Cantonment Man Charged With Cutting And Stealing AT&T Phone Cables From Poles

A Cantonment man is accused of cutting down AT&T telephone cables, leaving customers without service and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Levy Brian Dixon, 42, was charged with theft of copper from a communications services provider, damage of utility fixtures, and grand theft. All of the charges are felonies. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $15,000.

On March 10, a deputy working at Lipscomb Elementary School on Ashton Brosnaham Drive responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in the woods northwest of the school. The deputy noted that it contained numerous wire cutting tools and a ladder.

Dixon walked out of the woods and told the deputy that the Jeep belonged to him. According to an arrest report, Dixon said he had been exploring in the woods. He told an investigator that the cutting tools and ladder were his, but he knew nothing about wire in the vehicle. Pictures were sent to an AT&T representative that the wire was consistent with AT&T wire that had been stolen.

The investigator walked into the wooded area that Dixon had exited and located three disassembled automotive radiators, about 25 feet of insulated copper wire, a cooler full of metal link chain, tire tools and an agricultural plow.

According to the report, Dixon had sold 73 pounds of copper and catalytic converters in February.

A search warrant was executed at Dixon’s home on Frank Ard Road. Deputies reported finding 150 feet of Superior 2×22 phone wire, 200 feet of insulated #2 1-inch paired phone cable, 30 feet of 600 volt FPL aluminum SE cable, 25 feet of 100 amp insulated aluminum wire and one XS100 highline cable pulley. AT&T identified the items as belonging to them.

On March 13, AT&T reported that customers in the area of Tate Road and Highway 29 were without service. AT&T said one of their telephone lines on the west side of Tate Road had been stolen from between wooden poles. Approximately 150 feet of “300 pair” aerial cable, capable of providing service to 300 phone lines, was missing. It was estimated that repairs would cost $3,000. Another aerial drop cable was cut with a replacement cost of $1,000, and another “300 pair” cable near 772 Tate Road was cut but not stolen.

A silver Jeep SUV was captured on nearby surveillance video during the theft.