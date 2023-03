ECUA Reports 1,000+ Gallon Sewage Spill On Hamilton Crossing Drive

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority reported a sewage spill over 1,000 gallons Sunday just north of East Kingsfield Road.

The sanitary sewer overflow at 2026 Hamilton Crossing Drive was due to a broken 4-inch PVC force main. The spill was over 1000 gallons and did enter a storm drain. ECUA said samples have been requested to determine if the flow did reach a body of water.