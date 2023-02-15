Warm Wednesday, High In The Mid 70s; Rain For Thursday

February 15, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 48. South wind around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

