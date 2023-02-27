Today Is Voter Registration Deadline For Special Primary Election In Century

February 27, 2023

Today, February 27, is the voter registration deadline for an upcoming special election for two seats on the Century Town Council.

New voter registration applications must be postmarked or submitted to a voter registration agency by close of business February 27.

The special general election will be held on March 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Century Town Hall.

For more on the candidates that qualified, click here for an earlier story.

