Ballot Set For Century Council Special Election March 28

February 25, 2023

Four candidates for town council have qualified to be on the March 28 special election ballot in Century — an election being held because no one ran for the seats in 2022.

Shelisa McCall and Evelyn Webber will vie for council Seat 3. McCall was appointed on an interim basis to the seat in January.  McCall is president of the chamber of commerce, while Johnson just recently moved to town.

Alicia Johnson and Eddie Hammond will face off for council Seat 4. Johnson was appointed on an interim basis to the seat in January. Both candidates are former town employees.

Because only two candidates qualified for each seat, a primary is not required. The special general election will be held on March 28. The vote by mail request deadline is March 18.

The seats were left vacant in January after no one sought election last year. Seat 3 councilman Leonard White resigned citing time constraints due to his job as correctional officer at the Century Correctional Institution. Seat 4 council member James Smith, Jr. did not seek reelection.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 