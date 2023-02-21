Temperatures Will Rise This Week, And Records May Fall

Record high temperatures may fall this week as our February temperatures climb into the 80s by Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.