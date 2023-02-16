Tate Aggies Pep Rally Celebrates Winter Sports (With Photo Gallery)

Tate High School held a pep rally Wednesday to celebrate the successes of their winter sports, along with a send-off for the boy’s basketball team as they head to the 6A regional quarterfinals.

Sports recognized included the cheerleading squad, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls weightlifting, and boys and girls basketball.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Pep rally events included a winter sport relay race’ a teacher competition of heads, shoulders, knees and cups; a basketball play dance-off; and a schoolwide rock, paper, scissors competition.

The Tate Showband of the South ended the pep rally by winning the P-A-R-T-Y Spirit Stick Challenge.

Photos by Adrianna Moore, Grace Jenkins, Maecy Mysak/Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.