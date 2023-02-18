Prayer Vigil Held As Search Continues For Missing, Endangered Cantonment Woman

As the search continues for a missing and endangered Cantonment woman, a prayer vigil was held Friday night.

Mary Louis Fountain, 49, was last seen on February 6 in the area of Winners Circle off East Kingsfield Road. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said she may be in need of medical attention.

Friday night, a prayer vigil for Fountain was held at her church, the Greater First Baptist Church of Cantonment.

According to the ECSO, she may also go by the name of Mary Henson Fountain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.