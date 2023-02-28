Pine Meadow Students Vote On Their Favorite Books, Learn About Elections

February 28, 2023

Students at Pine Meadow Elementary School had a chance to vote for their favorite books Monday.

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office brought real election equipment to campus and gave the students a lesson in voting and elections.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students voted for their favorite Sunshine State Youth Readers Book. Students that voted had read at least five books from the list.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com click to enlarge.

