No Serious In Molino Wreck Involving Two Vehicles, Tree

There were no serious injuries in a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Molino.

The driver of a vehicle reportedly struck the rear of a SUV before the SUV crashed into a large tree on Highway 95A near Chipper Road.

The Florida Highway is investigating and has not released their determination on the cause of the 2:30 p.m. crash.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.