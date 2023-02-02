New FPL Solar Farm In McDavid Is Now Online. It’s The Second Of Three In North Escambia.

The new Florida Power and Light First City Solar Energy Center near McDavid went online Wednesday.

FPL brought nine other solar farms online Wednesday across the state, including the Blackwater River Solar Energy Center in Santa Rosa County.

The new First City Solar Energy Center, located along Holland, Cox and Roach roads, has more than 223,000 photovoltaic panels with a planned output of 75 megawatts — enough to power about 15,000 homes. It is the second of three FPL solar farms in North Escambia.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The 300,000 solar panels at the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center on Bogia Road near McDavid have been in operation since early 2022 and were officially dedicated in March. It produces enough electricity to power about 15,000 homes.

The Sparkleberry Solar Energy Center is planned for 553 acres south of the end of Pilgrim Trail. According to FPL, over 200,000 solar panels will also generate about 775 megawatts. At last report, construction was expected to commence in the summer.

Pictured: The Florida Power and Light First City Solar Energy Center near McDavid went online Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.