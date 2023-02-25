Jay Wins With 9th Inning Walk-off Over Northview

February 25, 2023

The Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs on a walk-off in nine innings Friday night in Jay, 4-3.

Layna Lowery led off in the circle for the Royals going three innings, allowing four hits, no runs and striking out four. Jenna Toups earned the win allowing three hits and three runs with one strikeout in six innings.

Ella Nelson and Kassidy Nevels both went 2-4 to lead the Royals at the plate.

Emma Gilmore went a full eight and a third innings for Northview, giving up four runs on three hits and striking out four. Gilmore, Aubrey Struckey, Allison Flowers, Makayla Golson and Mary-Clayton Dawson each had one hit for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will host Pace next Tuesday at 6 p.m., and the Royals will travel to Gulf Breeze at 6:30 Tuesday.

Pictured: Northview’s Emma Gilmore pitches against T.R. Miller Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com, photo, click to enlarge.

