Florida Gas Prices Down Average Of 28 Cents Since January

Florida gas prices shrugged off upward pressure and sank another nine cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for three consecutive weeks, falling a total of 28 cents per gallon since late January.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.31 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since mid-January. It’s a nickel more than this year’s low of $3.24 per gallon, and well below the 2023 high of $3.58.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $3.23. A North Escambia low of $3.01 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonment, and several Pensacola stations were also at $3.01.

“The fuel market is on a downward trend due to a combination of rising global oil supplies and renewed concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pass another interest rate hike in effort to curb inflation,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This has already been a volatile year for prices at the pump, and that’s likely to continue in the coming months. Gas prices normally increase in the spring as Americans take road trips, which drives up fuel demand. At the same time, refineries conduct springtime maintenance and begin making summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.”