Escambia Children’s Trust Director Wants More North Escambia Involvement

Monday, the executive director of the Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) told the Escambia County School board that they will make more of an effort to get more North Escambia agencies involved before their next funding cycle.

Last week, ECTawarded $5,104,482 in grants to 19 service providers for out-of-school time programming. Only two were located in District 5, receiving a total $612,601.

“We could only fund what we got applications for, so we recognize that we need to do more outreach,” ECT Executive Director Tammy Greer said.

Agencies that provide after-school and summer educational programs for children were invited to apply for the funding.

“When you go north of Nine Mile Road, there’s nothing there outside of school for the children. We really want to find the programs that are there that are serving children so that we can make them aware that we exist, because we didn’t get applications from them,” she said.

“I want to say this correctly,” Bill Slayton, District 5 board member said. “You may not have found education programs, but we play a lot of ball north of Nine Mile Road .We have a lot of ballparks and a lot of activities going on. Those parents are readily available to get their students to those activities and events. I don’t know what can spin off from those, but I’m very curious what might could spin off to help students that are doing and participating in other activities.”

Greer and Slayton plan to continue their discussions.

Escambia County students will not be limited to attending one of the ECT programs in their area; they can attend any program in the county.

The two North Escambia programs funded by ECT in District 5 are: