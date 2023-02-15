Escambia Children’s Trust Awards $5.1 Million For 19 Programs, Only Two In District 5
February 15, 2023
The Escambia County Children’s Trust (ECT) on Tuesday awarded $5,104,482 in grants to 19 service providers for out-of-school time programming.
Two will have service locations in the North Escambia area, totaling $612,601 in Escambia County’s District 5.
The North Escambia area programs are:
- The Urban Development Center and their program “YouthFirst Century” plans to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period. The program will be held at three locations within the Century town limits. $397,556 for the first year.
- Central Gulf Coast Freedom Schools and their program “Expanding Summer School” plans to serve 500 children ages5-14 over a three-year period. The program will take place at the University of West Florida campus. $215,045 for the first year.
RELATED: Children’s Trust Funds ‘YouthFirst Century’ Ed Program; Town To Front $61K To Jumpstart
Just over half of the proposed service locations (52.6%) are in the Pensacola city limits.
According to the ECT, funding “will enable grantees to offer low-income and underserved families a range of high-quality out-of-school time programs that meet a demonstrated need for positive youth development during the critical afterschool hours, summer breaks, and other times when school is not in session”.
In November 2020, Escambia County voters approved the formation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes, enabling the trust to provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventive, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.
The programs approved Tuesday by the Escambia Children’s Trust were:
- Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast — $874,878
- Children’s Home Society — $244,672
- Dixon School of Arts and Sciences — $260,000
- Urban Development Center — $397,556
- Valerie’s House Pensacola — $105,215
- Omega Lamplighters — $107,460
- Central Gulf Coast Freedom Schools — $215,045
- Covenant Care — $201,095
- Pensacola Children’s Chorus — $96,201
- Pensacola Little Theatre — $144,681
- CMB Visions Unlimited — $293,184
- Epps Christian Center — $254,800
- Pensacola MESS Hall — $85,648
- City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation — $540,041
- Chain Reaction — $195,580
- Children’s Theater Company — $196,189
- SALT Ministry (Sisters Anointed to Lead Together) — $11,489
- YMCA of NW Florida — $581,748
- James B. Washington Education & Sports — $295,000
Programs not funded included:
- Escambia County Neighborhood Human Services (two programs)
- Milk and Honey Outreach Ministries
- Hope Through Education
- Escambia County Public Schools Foundation
- Community Uplift
- National Aviation Museum Foundation (National Flight Academy)
- The Salvation Army of Pensacola
- Young Achievers Preschool
- Rotary Youth Camp of North Florida
- New World Believers and Healthy Opportunities and Options Promoting Success Programs
- Whiz Kids Academy
- Bamboo Learning
- My Little Explorers Learning Academy
- Youths Left Behind Corps
NorthEscambia.com graphic.
Comments