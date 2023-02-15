Escambia Children’s Trust Awards $5.1 Million For 19 Programs, Only Two In District 5

The Escambia County Children’s Trust (ECT) on Tuesday awarded $5,104,482 in grants to 19 service providers for out-of-school time programming.

Two will have service locations in the North Escambia area, totaling $612,601 in Escambia County’s District 5.

The North Escambia area programs are:

The Urban Development Center and their program “YouthFirst Century” plans to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period. The program will be held at three locations within the Century town limits. $397,556 for the first year.

Central Gulf Coast Freedom Schools and their program “Expanding Summer School” plans to serve 500 children ages5-14 over a three-year period. The program will take place at the University of West Florida campus. $215,045 for the first year.

Just over half of the proposed service locations (52.6%) are in the Pensacola city limits.

According to the ECT, funding “will enable grantees to offer low-income and underserved families a range of high-quality out-of-school time programs that meet a demonstrated need for positive youth development during the critical afterschool hours, summer breaks, and other times when school is not in session”.

In November 2020, Escambia County voters approved the formation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes, enabling the trust to provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventive, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.

The programs approved Tuesday by the Escambia Children’s Trust were:

Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast — $874,878

Children’s Home Society — $244,672

Dixon School of Arts and Sciences — $260,000

Urban Development Center — $397,556

Valerie’s House Pensacola — $105,215

Omega Lamplighters — $107,460

Central Gulf Coast Freedom Schools — $215,045

Covenant Care — $201,095

Pensacola Children’s Chorus — $96,201

Pensacola Little Theatre — $144,681

CMB Visions Unlimited — $293,184

Epps Christian Center — $254,800

Pensacola MESS Hall — $85,648

City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation — $540,041

Chain Reaction — $195,580

Children’s Theater Company — $196,189

SALT Ministry (Sisters Anointed to Lead Together) — $11,489

YMCA of NW Florida — $581,748

James B. Washington Education & Sports — $295,000

Programs not funded included:

Escambia County Neighborhood Human Services (two programs)

Milk and Honey Outreach Ministries

Hope Through Education

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation

Community Uplift

National Aviation Museum Foundation (National Flight Academy)

The Salvation Army of Pensacola

Young Achievers Preschool

Rotary Youth Camp of North Florida

New World Believers and Healthy Opportunities and Options Promoting Success Programs

Whiz Kids Academy

Bamboo Learning

My Little Explorers Learning Academy

Youths Left Behind Corps

NorthEscambia.com graphic.