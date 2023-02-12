Century Youth Learn About Robotics

February 12, 2023

Youth in Century were introduced to robotics during a program recently at the Wesley Chapel CME Church.

Last fall, we told you about how the Century Blackcats youth football program is looking to change their playbook from football to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education during the off season.

From Ozobots that  can be programmed with colored lines to computer-coded Sphero Balls, the youth had a chance to try their hands at robotics.

Organizers hope to have STEM programs in place for the youth this summer.

