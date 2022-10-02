Century Blackcats Look To Change Playbook From Football To STEM Education

As their season comes to an end, the Century Blackcats youth football program is looking to change their playbook from football to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education. It’s a super idea, according to two-time Super Bowl champion and Century native Anthony Pleasant.

“We believe that if we want to transform the lives of young people and our community, we have to bring about tangible changes. So, we seek to ensure that our young people acquire these skills,” coach Tony Robinson of the Century Blackcats said.

Wednesday night, members of the Blackcats football team and their parents got a look at computer programming from two University of West Florida students, including a quick introduction to the Python programming language that the players will have a chance to learn.

They are hoping that computer programming will be just one of the things that will keep the Blackcats engaged when the football season ends.

“This will allow them to successfully compete in the world. That’s becoming more and more technologically connected and more competitive,” Robinson said.

“You have a choice to take what you have, your abilities, and you can either put them in a hole or you can use them,” local pastor and coach Chris Chancery said during a Biblical lesson. “That’s what your reward is going to be.”

“You guys have Coach Robinson and Coach Chris. Those men are trying to pour something in you,” Pleasant told the players. “They want to see you be successful; they want to see you be productive young men.”

Pictured top: Two-time Super Bowl champion and Century native Anthony Pleasant addresses the Century Blackcats Wednesday night. Pictured below: The team learned about STEM activities. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



