Byrneville Elementary Holds Science Night With Pensacola MESS Hall (Photo Gallery)

Byrneville Elementary School teamed up with the Pensacola MESS Hall for a Family Science Night Tuesday at the school.

Students took part in fun STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities included a wind tube, optical illusions, electricity, shells, a secret message challenge and more.

The Northview High School NJROTC assisted with the activities.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.