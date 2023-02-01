Byrneville Elementary Holds Science Night With Pensacola MESS Hall (Photo Gallery)
February 1, 2023
Byrneville Elementary School teamed up with the Pensacola MESS Hall for a Family Science Night Tuesday at the school.
Students took part in fun STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities included a wind tube, optical illusions, electricity, shells, a secret message challenge and more.
The Northview High School NJROTC assisted with the activities.
For more photos, click or tap here.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
