Atmore Man ‘Commandeers’ Employer’s Tractor, Causes Thousands In Damage, APD Says

An Atmore man allegedly commandeered a tractor for his former employer and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

About 2:20 a.m. on February 13, the Atmore Police Department responded to a possible traffic accident in the area of Highway 31 and Florida Highway between Atmore and Canoe. That’s where they found 50-year old Richard Wooten of Atmore.

“During their investigation the officers discovered the incident was not a traffic accident. Wooten, who the officers suspected was under the influence of narcotics and was extremely paranoid, commandeered his former employers tractor,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “Wooten caused several thousand dollars in damage and was placed under arrest.”

Wooten was charged with criminal mischief first degree, and police said other charges may be pending. He was booked into the Escambia County (Alabama) Detention Center without bond.

No other details were released.