Alma Hall Taylor

Alma Hall Taylor, age 60, a native and resident of Bay Minette, AL, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Mobile Infirmary. She is survived by her spouse Stephanie Holland, her mother, Juliana Hall, sister, Kay Hall (Joe Hopson) Corley, sister-in-law, Rose Busby Hall; her son, Will Plato, step-daughters: Kim Holland and Kelly Holland and six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father E. J. “Tiny” Hall, her brother Cecil “Skeet” Hall and her step-son J. B. Holland.

Alma loved her work at Pizza Hut in Bay Minette, throwing darts, her dogs and cats and being outside. Alma could often be found picking up sticks, trimming bushes and maintaining the flower beds in her yard and her mom’s yard. Alma was also a huge die-hard Alabama football fan.

There will be a memorial service for Alma, Saturday, March 4, 2023, visitation at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. at Norris Funeral Home in Bay Minette, AL.