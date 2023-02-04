4-H Members Learn About Managing Money, Living On Their Own

February 27, 2023

The “Cool Car Co.” was accepting checks or debit cards last week, as was the “Want it ALL Mall”.

Bill. Credit card interest. Childcare. Law Service, Groceries. TV service. Power.

The list of real adulting things just never ends, as Escambia County 4-H members learned last week during the “Living On My Own Simulation” in Cantonment.

4-H members learned about the dollars and cents, and sense, of the adult world of household finance.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 