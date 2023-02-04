4-H Members Learn About Managing Money, Living On Their Own

The “Cool Car Co.” was accepting checks or debit cards last week, as was the “Want it ALL Mall”.

Bill. Credit card interest. Childcare. Law Service, Groceries. TV service. Power.

The list of real adulting things just never ends, as Escambia County 4-H members learned last week during the “Living On My Own Simulation” in Cantonment.

4-H members learned about the dollars and cents, and sense, of the adult world of household finance.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.