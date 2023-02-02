Juvenile Murdered In Atmore, Second Juvenile Charged

Atmore Police have released few details about a murder Monday night.

According to police, a female juvenile was shot in a vehicle about 10 p.m. near an intersection on Carver avenue by another juvenile, according to Sgt. Darrell McMann The suspect then drove the female to the emergency room at Atmore Community Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The suspect has been charged with murder and was transported to the Escambia County (Alabama) Detention Center.

Atmore Police have not released any names because both parties are juveniles.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Pictured top: A shooting reportedly occurred inside this vehicle, seen parked behind the Atmore Police Department Tuesday morning. Pictured below: The intersection of Carver Avenue and Ashley Street, just over a block from the Atmore Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened somewhere along Carver Avenue. Pictured below: Atmore Community Hospital. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.