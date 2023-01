Utility Work Continues Along 10 Mile Road

Utility work is continuing along East 10 Mile Road as part of Florida Power & Light’s storm-hardening upgrades.

A contractor is working to move electrical lines to new concrete poles to improve service reliability. Drivers can expect lane closures during the process.

Pictured: A contractor works to move electrical lines to new concrete utility poles along East 10 Mile Road Saturday between North Palafox Street and Chemstrand Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.