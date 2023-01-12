Two New Flomaton Police Officers Sworn In

Two new Flomaton Police Department officers were sworn in Wednesday.

Officer Clay Smith will be assigned to the FPD traffic division and Investigator Ashley Wood will be assigned to the criminal investigation division. Wood currently holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and is currently seeking a doctorate degree.

The Flomaton Police Department is currently seeking non-sworn applicants to attend the police academy in May 2023. Applications can be submitted in person at the Flomaton Police Department on Ringold Street.

Pictured: Judge Jo Whitt swore in new Flomaton Police Department officers Ashley Wood and Clay Smith on Wednesday at the Escambia County Courthouse in Brewton. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.