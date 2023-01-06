Suspect Rams Patrol Car During Nine Mile Traffic Stop

At least one person was taken into custody after a suspect rammed a patrol car on Nine Mile Road Thursday afternoon.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Nine Mile Road and Fowler Avenue. FHP said they were assisting the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in conducting the traffic stop.

According to the ECSO, the suspect was a convicted felon. They said drugs including fentanyl and guns were in the vehicle.

The name of the suspect and other details were not yet available early Friday morning.