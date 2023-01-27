Sunny And Comfy Cool For Friday And Saturday; Rain For Sunday

January 27, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Archive, FRONT TOP 

 