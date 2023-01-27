Sunny And Comfy Cool For Friday And Saturday; Rain For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.