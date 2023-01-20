Reminder: Bellview Library Closed For Maintenance

January 20, 2023

The Bellview Library, which just opened last September, is closed this week for maintenance.

The library will be closed through Saturday, January 21 for the work.

All events and programs for the week have been canceled, except an Arbor Day tree giveaway planned to 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 will take place.

During the closure, library return materials may be dropped off in the drop box outside the Bellview Library or returned to any other West Florida Public Libraries location. The Bellview Library will reopen on Monday, January 23.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 