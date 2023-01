Photos: Hot Air Balloons In Bratt On New Year’s Day

A group of hot air balloon enthusiasts gathered in Atmore over the New Year’s weekend, and Sunday morning many drifted across the state line into Florida.

Several of the balloons landed Sunday morning in a field near Highway 99 and Bradberry Road in Bratt, just south of the Florida-Alabama state line.

For a photo gallery from Bratt, click or tap here.

Photos by Sheena Carach for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.