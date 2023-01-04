Joyce Marie Lancaster Mothershed

January 4, 2023

Mrs. Joyce Marie Lancaster Mothershed, age 84, passed away, Friday, December 23, 2022, in Century, FL. She resided most of her life in Atmore, AL; aand she attended Mennonite Christian Fellowship. She retired from Vanity Fair Mills with many years of employment.

Mrs. Mothershed enjoyed listening to music, especially gospel music.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin G. (Ruby Lee) Lancaster, and her husband, Rev. James Gladyn Mothershed.

She is survived by her one daughter, Lisa Mothershed James, of Florida, one granddaughter, Alyssa McCoy, of Maryland, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Blaine Copenhaver officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 