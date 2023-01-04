Joyce Marie Lancaster Mothershed

Mrs. Joyce Marie Lancaster Mothershed, age 84, passed away, Friday, December 23, 2022, in Century, FL. She resided most of her life in Atmore, AL; aand she attended Mennonite Christian Fellowship. She retired from Vanity Fair Mills with many years of employment.

Mrs. Mothershed enjoyed listening to music, especially gospel music.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin G. (Ruby Lee) Lancaster, and her husband, Rev. James Gladyn Mothershed.

She is survived by her one daughter, Lisa Mothershed James, of Florida, one granddaughter, Alyssa McCoy, of Maryland, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Blaine Copenhaver officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.