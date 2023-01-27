Friends Of The Library Big Winter Book Sale Underway Through Sunday

The Friends of West Florida Public Library’s Big Winter Book Sale is going on through Sunday at the downtown library on Spring Street.

Thousands of hardcover, paperback and collectible books will be available for purchase, plus a variety of DVDs, CDs, puzzles and other items. Books will be sorted into different genre categories to make it easier to find favorites. Proceeds are used to fund programs and enhancements at West Florida Public Library (WFPL) branches.

Friday is the Friends’ Advance Sale. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friends of WFPL members get exclusive early access to the book sale. Non-members can pay $5 admission to take part in Preview Day. Memberships can be purchased at the door.

On Saturday, the book sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with free admission and half off Friday prices.

Sunday, admission is free for the popular $7 bag sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. As much as will fit into a provided brown paper bag will be just $7.

Credit cards, cash and check are all welcome as payment. Carts will be available to assist in carrying bags.

Book Sale items include thousands of generous donations from the public and some library books retired from circulation, many of them now out-of-print. Novels and mysteries are sorted by author or into genres like Science Fiction and Westerns. Other book categories include arts and entertainment, children’s, cookbooks, history, holidays, home and hobbies, literature, foreign language, military, modern living, nature and gardening, religion, science, sports, technical, and travel. There are also recorded books, magazines and other media for sale.

The Collector’s Corner will feature an assortment of signed books, pre-1950s books, books by local and Florida authors and other special books that are great for gifts. These items are priced as marked and must be checked out separately, so shoppers paying by check should bring at least two of them.