Four Police Vehicles Hit On Nine Mile, 20-Time Convicted Felon Charged With Drug, Weapons Offenses

A 20-time convicted felon was arrested and another is wanted after four patrol cars were struck Thursday.

The incident started when the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Marcus Flintroy was armed with multiple weapons in a white Volkswagen Passat.

Flintroy is a multi-time convicted felon with over 20 previous felony charges. Based on this verified information and other intelligence gathered, members of the ECSO Narcotics Unit, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, attempted to stop Flintroy at the RaceTrac at 701 West Nine Mile Road, near Lowes and Home Depot.

Flintroy had pulled up to a pump and was meeting with an unidentified black male who had also pulled up to the pump.

The unidentified male entered Marcus Flintroy’s vehicle, and neither attempted to pump gas. A marked FHP vehicle and several unmarked ECSO vehicles approached from different directions.

The unidentified male immediately exited Flintroy’s vehicle and ran to his own vehicle. Flintroy ignored the FHP lights. Deputies said he attempted to escape, pulled forward and into one of the ECSO unmarked vehicles. After contact, Flintroy pulled to the right, only to be blocked by another ECSO unmarked vehicle. His vehicle struck this second ECSO vehicle before he exited his vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was caught and arrested.

Meanwhile, the other unidentified male who had returned to his vehicle struck a third ECSO vehicle and the FHP vehicle before fleeing the scene. He has yet to be identified and charged.

Inside Flintroy’s vehicle, deputies located a loaded and chambered AR pistol with a 30-round magazine and an additional loaded 30-round magazine. Deputies also found a Glock pistol with two extended magazines, 105 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and an amount of crack cocaine.

Flintroy was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and attaching tag not assigned. He has no bond.