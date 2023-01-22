Escambia Unemployment Rates Falls Over The Last Month

The Escambia County unemployment rate fell last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 2.4% in December, down from 2.7$ in November. That represented 3,652 people out of work out of a county workforce of 149,773. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 3.0%, or 4,393 people.

The area unemployment rate dropped to 2.3 percent over the year in December 2022, down 0.5 percentage point from 2.8 percent reported in December 2021. The area’s private sector employment increased by 3.2 percent over the year in December 2022, adding 5,300 jobs. The Pensacola area labor force increased by 5,337 over the year, a 2.3 percent increase.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services, increasing by 1,700 jobs; and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,200 jobs.

“Florida continues to outpace the nation and withstand negative headwinds due to federal policy,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I look forward to building off our success with record tax relief in the upcoming legislative session.”