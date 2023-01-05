Donald Branum

January 5, 2023

, age 85, of Atmore, AL passed away on January 5, 2023 in Atmore, AL.

He was born on April 23, 1937 to Ralph Edward Branum and Doris Griffin Boggan. He served in the United States Air Force until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty Jo Branum.

He is survived by his daughters, Tracey Harting and April Alford; his stepdaughters: Tifiney Lavoie, Beverly Townsend and Wendy Locklin; his brother, Billy Branum; his sister, Jewel Hadley and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Graveside services will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Bro. Austin Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 