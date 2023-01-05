Donald Branum

, age 85, of Atmore, AL passed away on January 5, 2023 in Atmore, AL.

He was born on April 23, 1937 to Ralph Edward Branum and Doris Griffin Boggan. He served in the United States Air Force until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty Jo Branum.

He is survived by his daughters, Tracey Harting and April Alford; his stepdaughters: Tifiney Lavoie, Beverly Townsend and Wendy Locklin; his brother, Billy Branum; his sister, Jewel Hadley and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Graveside services will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Bro. Austin Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.