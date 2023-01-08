Community Health Pediatric Clinic Opens Monday On Pine Forest High Campus

January 8, 2023

Community Health Northwest Florida will open the doors at their new pediatric clinic at Pine Forest High School.

Located in a standalone building on the high school campus,, the clinic is open to all children and youth in the surrounding community, providing comprehensive primary care for ages 0 to 18.

Board certified pediatrician John Lanza, MD, FAAP, will transfer from Community Health’s Jackson Street Pediatrics to take the lead at the Pine Forest Clinic. He offers compassionate care backed by a myriad of diverse experience, education and accolades. Prior to joining the organization, Lanza retired as the director and health officer of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, where he served in that role for more than 24 years. Previously, Lanza worked as a pediatric emergency department physician and was in private pediatric practice.

For more information, contact the clinic directly at (850) 665-3252.

