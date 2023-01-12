Rain And Storms Thursday, Temperature Dropping Again For The Weekend

January 12, 2023

.

There is a chance of severe storms into Thursday afternoon in the North Escambia area.

There is a threat of of damaging winds up to 60 mph, small hail, and possibly a tornado.  The risk is marginal (1 out of 5), according to the weather service.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

