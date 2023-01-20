Ashton Brosnaham Park To Get $2.7 Million Locker, Multipurpose Building

The county will construct a new $2.7 million multiuse locker room facility at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

At a Thursday meeting, the Escambia County Commission approved a $2,714,510 contracted with AAA Affordable Structures for the two-story building (plans below) to meet the growing needs at the park off East 10 Mile Road.

Ashton Brosnaham has become a popular venue, hosting everything from the nationally televised SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament and other sporting events to birthday parties, family reunions and group meetings.

The open area within the new building will be suited for additional team lockers for those larger sporting events, and also compatible with the other activities.

The SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament will return to the park this fall. Last year’s event set attendance records. According to the SEC, there were 3,025 in attendance — the largest crowd for a game in the 37 years of SEC women’s soccer. The overall tournament also set a SEC record with 10,450 total fans. Escambia County will host the SEC Soccer Tournament through 2024.

And there’s another benefit from the tournament, the parks director said. Now that the tournament is packed up and gone for a year, upgrades to the facilities at Ashton Brosnaham remain to benefit local residents. There’s new turf on the stadium field, enhancements on the practice field, new fencing around the perimeter of the field along with other improvements.

“We made a lot of enhancements to brighten the facility. The SEC is here one week out of the year, but for 365 days a year our job is to serve the residents and the soccer community, Escambia County Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes said after the tournament. “We know they (local players) are going to be proud, and they’ll always be able to say that they’re playing at the venue that the SEC Soccer Tournament was held at.”

The modular-type building is expected to be completed in August.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.