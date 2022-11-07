South Carolina Upsets No. 1 Seed Alabama For SEC Tournament Title (With Photo Gallery)

The No. 2 seed South Carolina Gamecocks women’s soccer team upset the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday afternoon in Escambia County to win the SEC Tournament Championship 1-0.

The Tide got the first shot of the game off in the seventh minute of play after a hefty back and forth battle, coming off wide to the right. The Gamecocks’ Brianna Behm answered back 10 minutes later, but was blocked by an Alabama defender.

Both teams’ defensive lines put in work, limiting each side to less than five shots throughout the first half (USC 4, UA 5). South Carolina took two corners during the first 45, but couldn’t make the connection.

The teams headed out of the half locked at 0-0.

The Gamecocks got things started quickly coming into the second period with a corner kick happening less than two minutes in. There was a scramble in front of the net, but the Tide was able to get the ball out and towards their end of the field.

At 57 minutes in, Behm saw an opportunity behind Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone and buried it into the right corner for her first goal of the season (pictured left), putting the Gamecocks up 1-0 over the Tide. Catherine Barry also tallied an assist on the goal.

South Carolina’s offense didn’t quit, putting up several more chances throughout the next 10 minutes.

The Tide put up a heart-stopping shot with less than two minutes to go in regulation, but a team effort and save from senior goalkeeper Heather Hinz sealed the win for South Carolina.

The tournament was played at Ashton Brosnaham Park off 10 Mile Road.

