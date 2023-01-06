Arbor Day Tree Giveaway January 21 At Three Library Locations

UF IFAS Extension/Escambia County will hold three simultaneous tree giveaways later this month in celebration of Florida’s Arbor Day.

The tree giveaways will take place from 10 a.m. until noon (or while supplies last) on Saturday January 21 at the Molino, Bellview and Tryon branches of the West Florida Regional Libraries.

Each Escambia County household represented will receive two free native trees. Species available include live oak, dahoon holly, mayhaw, and Walter’s viburnum. Funding for the tree giveaways is provided by Escambia County Natural Resources Management Department and International Paper, with volunteer support from Our Corner (formerly Keep Pensacola Beautiful), the Florida Forest Service, and Escambia County Master Gardeners.

Escambia County Extension will also host their 7th annual Arbor Day Art Contest this year. To participate, mail a drawing, painting, photograph, or mixed media artwork with the theme, “A Walk in the Woods” to Arbor Day Art Contest c/o Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment, FL 32533. Please include your name, age, and contact information on the back of your artwork. Contest entries must arrive by mail or be dropped off by January 18.

First place winners of the art contest will receive prizes including a tree, shovel, and book. Second place winners will receive a book, and third place winners will receive gardening supplies. Categories include children (12-under), teen (13-18), and adult (over 18). Winners will be announced on Friday, January 20, and prizes given out by appointment. Resource Management Services provides support for the art contest.

For more information, contact Carrie Stevenson, Coastal Sustainability Agent with UF IFAS Extension (850) 475-5230 or ctsteven@ufl.edu, or Jimmie Jarratt with Escambia County

Natural Resource Management at jnjarrat@myescambia.com.