Cantonment Convicted Felon Facing Drug And Weapons Charges

A convicted felon from Cantonment is facing drug and weapons charges after encountered deputies at a convenience store.

Justin Jamal Nettles, 35, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and resisting arrest without violence. He was released on a $21,000 bond.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Nettles at a Raceway gas station on W Street. Nettles ran from the deputy but was captured after a short foot pursuit. A 9mm magazine was located in his pocket,

After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle Nettles had occupied, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun was found in the floorboard, according to an arrest report, along with a $1 bill with cocaine on it in the driver’s door handle.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Nettles has a total of eight felony convictions, including robbery with a firearm.