Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For 2021 Murder

An Escambia County man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a 2021 murder.

Anthony Brown II, 22, was previously found guilty by a jury of the second degree murder or 42-year-old Clarence “Tom” Allard.

Brown shot Allard during an armed robbery, according to prosecutors. He was found with a gunshot wound outside his home on Garfield Drive