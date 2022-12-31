Weekend Dries Out; Rain Returns Next Week
December 31, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Patchy dense fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
New Year’s Day: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
