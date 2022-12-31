Weekend Dries Out; Rain Returns Next Week

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy dense fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56.