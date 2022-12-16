Tate, Washington High Students Named Sunshine State Scholars

December 16, 2022

Students from Tate and Washington high schools have been named Escambia County Sunshine State Scholars for 2023.

They are Synoma Perea from Tate High School and Ge’Khiya Brown from Booker T. Washington High School.

Each year, each of Florida’s school districts selects their top 11th grade students in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM).

The scholars and their parents will travel to Orlando in April for a program designed to bring together scholars from around the state, connect them with employers that specialize in the STEM fields, and create a networking opportunity between the scholars and schools from Florida’s College and State University System.

The two-day program honors each scholar for their significant academic accomplishments and celebrates the potential they represent for our communities and state. In addition to the honor the scholars receive from the Commissioner of Education, the Senior Chancellor and representatives from Florida’s colleges and universities meet with the students to discuss higher education opportunities available to them in Florida. This includes workshops for college applications and informational sessions on college funding for students and their parents.

The alternate nominee from Escambia County is Nolan McCrory from West Florida High School. Malcoln Chaney from Pine Forest High School was also nominated.

