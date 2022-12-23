Santa To Travel On Fire Truck Through Century, Byrneville Saturday Morning

December 23, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will take a trip through Century and Byrneville on Christmas Eve morning with the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

For a detailed map of the route, click or tap here.

Along the way, Santa will make stops at the Byrneville Community Center and the vacant lot by Napa Auto Parts on North Century Boulevard.

Pictured: Santa and Mrs. Claus travel through Century in December 2021. File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 