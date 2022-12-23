Santa To Travel On Fire Truck Through Century, Byrneville Saturday Morning

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will take a trip through Century and Byrneville on Christmas Eve morning with the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

For a detailed map of the route, click or tap here.

Along the way, Santa will make stops at the Byrneville Community Center and the vacant lot by Napa Auto Parts on North Century Boulevard.

Pictured: Santa and Mrs. Claus travel through Century in December 2021. File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.