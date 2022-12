Molino Post Office Trying To Get ‘Some Bunny Special’ Home For Christmas

The Molino Post Office is hoping to deliver “Some Bunny Special” back to his family in time for Christmas.

The bunny was accidently separated from its family at the post office.

“Some Bunny Special” will be waiting for his family and staying warm in his blankie at the Molino Post Office.

