Missing North Escambia Area Man Located

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Century man was safely located Tuesday.

Chuck Aldridge, 69, was last seen Monday, and his truck was later found at the corner of Highway 29 and Brent Lane. He was classified as missing and endangered by authorities.

Family said he is undergoing evaluation at a local hospital.

The ECSO did not say where Aldridge was found.