Man Wanted By ECSO For Stabbing Girlfriend In Chest, Stabbing Her Son 15 Times

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted murder suspect that allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the chest and stabbed her son 15 times.

Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, grand theft and kidnapping.

“We will find him, and he better not have the knife in his hand when we do,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Monday as he described a “vicious” attack by Reuben.

Reuben stabbed his 47-year old girlfriend at a cemetery they were visiting with her son on Massachusetts Avenue on Monday, according to the ECSO. He then drove to a vacant lot on Fairfield Drive, took their phones and told them they “were going to die today”, the sheriff said. The woman then pepper-sprayed him while telling her 18-year old son to run. Reuben chased him, Simmons said, ultimately stabbing him 15 times in the chest, neck, arms and legs.

“Momma and son both fought like hell and continue to fight for their lives,” the sheriff said. “How horrible a person, how brutal, how vicious do you have to be to try and stab not one, but two people to death? This is the kind of individual that we are dealing with and the kind of individual that is roaming our streets.”

“Our message to you, Mr. Tamondo Reuben is this: Turn yourself in. We will not stop looking for you,” Simmons said Tuesday “You are a danger to our community and we will not stop until you are behind bars.”

Both victims survived and are being treated at a local hospital for serious injuries.

Reuben is described as a 6-foot tall black male, weighing about 252-pounds. Simmons said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Reuben has 11 prior felony charges and six felony convictions.