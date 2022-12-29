Double Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Escambia County

A double stabbing suspect was arrested Thursday morning in Escambia County.

Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, grand theft, kidnapping, robbery with a weapon and a probation violation. He was taken into custody without incident at the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex on Fairfield Drive, not far from the jail.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he stabbed his girlfriend in the chest and stabbed her son 15 times on Monday.

Reuben stabbed his 47-year old girlfriend at a cemetery they were visiting with her son on Massachusetts Avenue on Monday, according to the ECSO.

He then drove to a vacant lot on Fairfield Drive, took their phones and told them they “were going to die today”, Sheriff Chip Simmons said. The woman then pepper-sprayed him while telling her 18-year old son to run. Reuben chased him, Simmons said, ultimately stabbing him 15 times in the chest, neck, arms and legs.

“Momma and son both fought like hell and continue to fight for their lives,” the sheriff said. “How horrible a person, how brutal, how vicious do you have to be to try and stab not one, but two people to death? This is the kind of individual that we are dealing with.”

At last report, both victims were being treated at a local hospital for serious injuries.